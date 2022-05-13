Advertisement

Vintage Military Expo & Air Show coming to Perry Saturday, May 14

The Perry-Foley Airport is hosting a fundraiser fly-in air show this Saturday, May 14,...
The Perry-Foley Airport is hosting a fundraiser fly-in air show this Saturday, May 14, featuring vintage planes, Army vehicles, skydiving exhibitions, music and much more!(GFAST)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Perry-Foley Airport is hosting a fundraiser fly-in air show this Saturday, May 14, featuring vintage planes, Army vehicles, skydiving exhibitions, music and much more!

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; tickets are $5 at the gate, and kids 10 and under get in for free. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Taylor Senior Citizens Center.

Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett and Richard Connell of the Georgia-Florida Aviation Search Team, or G-FAST, organized the event.

Three bands will play all day, and there will be plenty of food available to buy as well.

The main events include airplane and skydiving shows. Priscilla the Dinosaur will be at the event as well for photo opportunities.

Event organizers are accepting checks made out to the Taylor Senior Citizens Center to further the fundraising mission.

The airport is located at 401 Industrial Park Drive in Perry.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The principal at Carter Paramore Academy in Gadsden County has been reassigned as the district...
Gadsden County Schools investigates videotaped scuffle between principal and student
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
2 seriously injured in Wakulla crash
Shanderika Kelly and her two children.
UPDATE: Godmother speaks out following Mother’s Day murder in Quincy
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating a truck crash.
Truck plunges into Flint River in Bainbridge

Latest News

The Tallahassee chapter of the Police Unity Tour is one of just nine in the country. Members of...
Tallahassee and Leon Co. law enforcement join Police Unity Tour ride for Police Week
Tallahassee and Leon Co. law enforcement join Police Unity Tour ride
Tallahassee and Leon Co. law enforcement join Police Unity Tour ride
Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session seeking...
State appeal puts congressional redistricting ruling on hold
FILE PHOTO: The Leon County School District HQ in Tallahassee.
Leon County Schools and teachers union reach tentative agreement on pay raises