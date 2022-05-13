Vintage Military Expo & Air Show coming to Perry Saturday, May 14

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Perry-Foley Airport is hosting a fundraiser fly-in air show this Saturday, May 14, featuring vintage planes, Army vehicles, skydiving exhibitions, music and much more!

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; tickets are $5 at the gate, and kids 10 and under get in for free. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Taylor Senior Citizens Center.

Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett and Richard Connell of the Georgia-Florida Aviation Search Team, or G-FAST, organized the event.

Three bands will play all day, and there will be plenty of food available to buy as well.

The main events include airplane and skydiving shows. Priscilla the Dinosaur will be at the event as well for photo opportunities.

Event organizers are accepting checks made out to the Taylor Senior Citizens Center to further the fundraising mission.

The airport is located at 401 Industrial Park Drive in Perry.

