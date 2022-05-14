Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 14

Rain chances will be lower for Saturday, but what about the rest of the weekend? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will be a little lower Saturday with highs in the 80s as an upper-level low that brought better rain coverage on Friday is forecast to move north of the viewing area. Better rain chances return Sunday as a mid-level disturbance is expected to move into the area. Patchy dense fog can’t be ruled out again for Sunday morning. Highs will be back in the 80s with the morning lows in the 60s.

A cold front will move into the Southeast U.S. late Monday and keep rain chances to around 30% Monday & Tuesday, but weak ridging aloft will move in late week to keep rain chances in check. Highs will get into the lower to mid 90s starting Tuesday.

