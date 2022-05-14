City of Perry holds a Day of Remembrance to remember the lives lost to Covid-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Remembering the lives lost.

White flags were lining the streets of Perry as people gathered at Rosehead Park to remember the 101 lives lost to Covid-19.

Residents in Taylor County taking a moment to reflect and share stories together.

Those that gathered at Rosehead Park Friday evening say they felt a sense of community healing as they remember the lives lost to Covid-19.

“101 lives who died unnecessarily. That’s what I see,” Perry City Official Shirlie Hampton said sadly.

Covid Remembrance Day was a tribute to those wo have passed and a thank you to those who’ve worked to keep everyone safe.

“We’re doing this to acknowledge the sacrifices that our healthcare workers, our first responders and our essential workers have made,” said Hampton.

The event had food, music and moments of reflection as some residents knew many of those that passed.

“I did a lot of those eulogies because a lot of those churches were shut and you know when I think about the families, it was time I had to leave my job to go to the hospital because a family needed a minister there,” Little Saint John Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Ricky Bolden.

Other residents say they wanted to remember their family members and hope they can heal together with the community.

“We thought everything was going to be okay, but it wasn’t. We couldn’t visit him and then we got the call that we had past,” shared Covid Remembrance Day Committee Member Kristy Anderson. “So this has happened to a lot of families and we just hope this tonight can help bring us together and heal.”

The 101 flags are a reminder to never forget how precious life is.

“Everyone of them, we knew. 101 people that we knew that is no longer with us,” exclaimed Bolden.

“I hope that when people drive down Jefferson Street and pass by this park, they see those flags and remember their loved ones,” said Anderson.

The residents present showed an overwhelming sense of gratitude that the community can come as one and be stronger together.

The event was a full community effort and wanted to thank those like Goodman’s Real Bit BBQ for donating the chicken dinners.

