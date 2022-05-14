Congrats to the Florida State Parks 2022 photo contest winners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The winners of 2022 Explore Florida State Parks Photo Contest have been announced by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Parks Service.

First Place Winner: At Myakka River State Park, Jonathan Crossman took the photo “Camping Under Oaks and Stars.” Crossman won a stand-up paddleboard and life vest from Florida State Parks, as well as a BioLite fire pit and a Family Annual Entrance Pass.

Second Place Winner: Wei-Shen “Osprey Fresh Catch,” a photograph by Chin, was taken at Sebastian Inlet State Park. Chin earned a BioLite fire pit, an insulated tote bag from RTIC Outdoors, and 12-day use admission permits.

Third Place Winner: “Exploding Sunset” by Cody McNeal was captured in De Leon Springs State Park. McNeal took home an RTIC Outdoors soft pack cooler, a CamelBak hydration pack, and six-day admission cards.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s photo contest winners, and thank you to everyone who took the time to submit a photo,” said Chuck Hatcher, acting director of Florida Park Service. “We received thousands of incredible entries, all of which helped to show off the beauty and natural wonder of our amazing state parks.”

The 2022 Explore Florida State Parks Photo Contest received 12,673 entries, breaking last year’s record of 3,796.

The program allows people to explore their favorite parks while also winning prizes for future adventures and memories in Florida’s state parks.

