Largo man died after hitting several trees in Taylor County crash

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 76-year-old man died Friday afternoon after losing control of his pickup truck while driving through a curve.

Florida Highway Patrol said the man was traveling north County Road 361 (Keaton Beach Road) around 4:45 p.m. when he failed to adjust on a curve.

The man tried to correct himself but began to spin out of control into a nearby woodline where he struck several trees tearing the driver’s side door off.

He was instantly ejected from his vehicle due to not having his seatbelt on, according to FHP.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

