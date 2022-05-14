Advertisement

Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.
A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported the single-engine Cessna 172 lost power just before Saturday’s crash.

Social media posts showed the plane burning on the bridge.

Drone video showed the plane crumpled on the Haulover Inlet Bridge with a damaged SUV nearby.

A man can be seen on the video scrambling from the plane and being helped away by others just before the aircraft was engulfed in flames.

Miami-Dade Rescue said two people on the plane were taken to a trauma center and three others with non-life threatening injuries were taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
2 seriously injured in Wakulla crash
The principal at Carter Paramore Academy in Gadsden County has been reassigned as the district...
Gadsden County Schools investigates videotaped scuffle between principal and student
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
FILE PHOTO: The Leon County School District HQ in Tallahassee.
Leon County Schools and teachers union reach tentative agreement on pay raises
Man-O'-War Park in Killearn Acres
Leon Co. takes ownership of two new parks in Killearn Acres neighborhood

Latest News

Britney Spears says she has lost her baby, about a month after announcing her pregnancy.
‘This is a devasting time’: Britney Spears announces she has lost her baby
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
The US might be sending Ukraine mixed signals with a delayed aid vote and support for Finland...
Ukraine says Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Multiple dead in Buffalo supermarket shooting