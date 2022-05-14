Advertisement

Strawberry bread and glaze recipe

Chef Paker shares her strawberry bread and glaze recipe on WCTV's In The Spot segment.
By Chef Parker
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of flour
  • 3/4 of a cup of sugar
  • 2 tsp Baking powder
  • 2 to 2 1/2 cups of strawberry diced
  • 1/2 cup of cream
  • 1/2 of vegetable oil
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tbs of vanilla extract
  • **a few tbs of milk if needed

Steps:

In one bowl combine dry ingredients. In a larger bowl combine cream, oil, and egg.

Next, slowly add in the dry ingredients into the wet. Once combined, slowly stir in strawberries.

Bake 350 for 50-65 minutes.

