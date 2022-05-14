Strawberry bread and glaze recipe
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Paker shares her strawberry bread and glaze recipe down below.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of flour
- 3/4 of a cup of sugar
- 2 tsp Baking powder
- 2 to 2 1/2 cups of strawberry diced
- 1/2 cup of cream
- 1/2 of vegetable oil
- 1 egg
- 1 tbs of vanilla extract
- **a few tbs of milk if needed
Steps:
In one bowl combine dry ingredients. In a larger bowl combine cream, oil, and egg.
Next, slowly add in the dry ingredients into the wet. Once combined, slowly stir in strawberries.
Bake 350 for 50-65 minutes.
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.