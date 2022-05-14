TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Paker shares her strawberry bread and glaze recipe down below.

Ingredients:

2 cups of flour

3/4 of a cup of sugar

2 tsp Baking powder

2 to 2 1/2 cups of strawberry diced

1/2 cup of cream

1/2 of vegetable oil

1 egg

1 tbs of vanilla extract

**a few tbs of milk if needed

Steps:

In one bowl combine dry ingredients. In a larger bowl combine cream, oil, and egg.

Next, slowly add in the dry ingredients into the wet. Once combined, slowly stir in strawberries.

Bake 350 for 50-65 minutes.

