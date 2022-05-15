Advertisement

Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 14

Slightly better rain chances return for Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a few showers and thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday afternoon and evening, a calmer overnight period is in the forecast. Patchy dense fog could be a concern in some locations Sunday morning, but more sunshine and another chance of showers and thunderstorms will be on tap again for Sunday. An upper-level disturbance will aid in boosting the chance of showers and storms to near 40% Sunday afternoon through the evening. High temperatures will be back into the 80s.

A cold front is anticipated to approach the Southeast U.S. Monday. The better lift will be farther east and, with the front forecast to near the Big Bend and South Georgia later in the evening and overnight, the best the rain chances will likely be is at 30% Monday into Tuesday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

High temperatures will be closer to 90 and exceed that for most of the week as rain chances drop to 20% through Thursday. More moisture return Friday into Saturday may slightly increase the odds of showers and thunderstorms to near 30%.

