Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 15

Rain chances return Sunday, but warmer days are ahead. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A trough of low pressure aloft, which will bring some lift and cooler air higher up in the atmosphere, will aid in slightly better rain chances for Sunday. The sea breeze will become active in the afternoon and fire up those showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s again Sunday. Conditions will calm Sunday night with lower rain chances. Lows will be in the 60s.

A cold front will bring a chance of showers and storms again late Monday as a cold front is forecast to approach the area and pass Monday night into Tuesday. The odds of showers and storms both days will be at 30%. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Rain chances will slightly drop to 20% Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 90s - some of the warmest weather so far this season - and lows in the upper 60s.

More moisture will move in starting Friday and bring rain chances to 30% Friday and 40% Saturday with highs near 90.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
76-year-old man killed in Taylor County crash
The Tulsa Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Charles Maurice Colbert, who...
Man shoots, kills woman when she tries to serve him child custody papers, police say
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
This image from video shows Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer,...
Couple longing for grandchild sues son, his wife in India
A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.
Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

Latest News

Rain chances return Sunday, but warmer days are ahead. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 15
Slightly better rain chances return for Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and...
Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 14
Slightly better rain chances return for Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and...
Charles' Evening First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 14
Rain chances will be lower for Saturday, but what about the rest of the weekend? Meteorologist...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 14