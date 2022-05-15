Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A trough of low pressure aloft, which will bring some lift and cooler air higher up in the atmosphere, will aid in slightly better rain chances for Sunday. The sea breeze will become active in the afternoon and fire up those showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s again Sunday. Conditions will calm Sunday night with lower rain chances. Lows will be in the 60s.

A cold front will bring a chance of showers and storms again late Monday as a cold front is forecast to approach the area and pass Monday night into Tuesday. The odds of showers and storms both days will be at 30%. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Rain chances will slightly drop to 20% Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 90s - some of the warmest weather so far this season - and lows in the upper 60s.

More moisture will move in starting Friday and bring rain chances to 30% Friday and 40% Saturday with highs near 90.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.