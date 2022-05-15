Family-friendly and woman focus, Rally with Tally event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee Harley-Davidson kicks of its first-ever Bikefest Weekend, the Rally in Tally event is free admission and includes activities for kids, families, riders and non-riders.

It will be filled with well-known musical artists, local vendors and a kids’ corner with face painting, bouncing houses and more.

An idea started over a year ago by a husband and his wife with the primary focus on being family-friendly and a woman-focused event.

“I know for sure there are already two hotels that are completely sold out that Gee and Ben had contracted through.,” Kevin Lytle said, the owner. “I know they said conservatively if 3 to 5 thousand bikes the first year so I mean if we even hit 3,000 which I think is going to be pretty easy is going to be a great influx for the community.”

Rally with Tally is taking place at Railroad Square and the Tallahassee-Harley Davidson.

The event kicked off on Friday morning and will last until Sunday.

