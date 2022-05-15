It’s our honor: Warrior’s Restoration assist veterans in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of 2019, the V-A reports that more than two thousand Florida Veterans are homeless.

A new nonprofit in Tallahassee is gearing up to meet this need.

It’s called Warrior’s Restoration. Its goal is to provide homeless veterans with long-term supportive housing where they can get not only food and shelter but also mental health resources.

Community support and tools to help them enter the workforce.

“I was almost homeless at one time myself,” Executive Director of Warrior’s Restoration Barry Walker said.

For Walker, the nonprofit’s mission is personal.

“It would have meant a lot to me, having people that understand what I’m going through. And what I’ve been through,” Walker said.

Walker’s goal is to provide long-term housing for veterans where they can live within a community that understands their unique experiences.

Still, in the early stages of development, the organization approved its first two vets to join the program.

The first one starting next month.

“Our final long-term vision is a tiny home community on a farm with single bedroom tiny homes and two-bedroom tiny homes.”

Walker eventually hopes to serve about one-hundred veterans, but for now, he’s working on raising the funds to make that happen.

He’s raised roughly 20,000 dollars so far.

And while veteran homelessness is actually on the decline with a nearly 70 percent reduction in Florida over the past 12 years, there are still thousands in need.

“I’ve experienced it,” Joe West said, a veteran.

West is involved in organizing Tallahassee’s annual veteran’s day parade.

During the 2008 financial crisis, West and his wife became homeless.

“It sucked. There’s no other way to put it. We struggled, we took odd jobs to put food on our table,” West said.

It took them two years to get back on their feet.

He says having something like Warrior’s Restoration would’ve taken a lot of stress out of his life and that’s exactly what the program hopes to accomplish with veterans, helping veterans.

“We’ve all trusted each other with our lives. And this is another aspect of trusting each other with their lives is the immediate needs that we have,” Walker said.

