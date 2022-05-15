Advertisement

A man is injured after shots fired in Tallahassee

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.(MGN)
By Madison Glaser
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Chapel Drive.

TPD said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m..

At this time, there are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

The extent of the victims injuries remain unknown.

The roadway will remain closed as investigators continue to collect evidence.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
76-year-old man killed in Taylor County crash
The Tulsa Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Charles Maurice Colbert, who...
Man shoots, kills woman when she tries to serve him child custody papers, police say
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
This image from video shows Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer,...
Couple longing for grandchild sues son, his wife in India
Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says

Latest News

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
One man dead after fatal crash in Tallahassee
Adrion Mancilla cooks and sells meals in Wakulla County to raise money for his mom.
15 year-old Wakulla County resident starts a food stand to raise money for his mom’s medical bills
Slightly better rain chances return for Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and...
Charles' Evening First Alert Forecast - Saturday, May 14
Jonathan Crossman’s "Camping Under Oaks and Stars" earned the top prize.
Congrats to the Florida State Parks 2022 photo contest winners