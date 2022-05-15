A man is injured after shots fired in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Chapel Drive.

TPD said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m..

At this time, there are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

The extent of the victims injuries remain unknown.

The roadway will remain closed as investigators continue to collect evidence.

This is an active investigation.

