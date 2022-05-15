Advertisement

Man suffers minor injury in Chapel Dr. shooting

A man is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Chapel Drive.
By Madison Glaser
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: May. 15, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered a minor injury following a Sunday shooting in the 500 block of Chapel Drive, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

The victim told police he was walking along West Tennessee Street with another person when a group of people approached them near the area of West Call Street and Chapel Drive.

“The victim stated the suspects called out to them and then started shooting,” the incident report says.

At this time, there are no suspects and no arrests have been made, police say.

The roadway was partially closed for a few hours as officers investigated, but it has since reopened.

This is an active investigation.

