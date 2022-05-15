One man dead after fatal crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is dead following a two vehicle crash in the 1400 Block of West Tharpe Street.

The Tallahassee Police Department says right now all lanes of travel on Tharpe Street from Colorado Street are closed at this time.

They ask anyone traveling to avoid this area.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call TPD at 850-891-4200.

This is an active investigation.

