Advertisement

‘An infrastructure decade’ – Secretary Buttigieg reflects on first six months of infrastructure law

Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law.
By David Ade
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the Washington News Bureau that an “infrastructure decade” is kicking off.

More than 4,000 projects across all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico are now underway using funds from the infrastructure bill. From rural communities to urban areas, the Biden administration said over 3,000 communities are beginning to benefit.

The projects include things such as tunnel and bridge reconstruction, brand new buses for cities, and airport improvements.

Secretary Buttigieg said he anticipates that over the next 5 years, the funding will launch thousands more projects in local communities.

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is, helping communities that have often had projects in mind for a long time,” Buttigieg said. “I know when I was mayor, we had way more projects we wanted to do than we had the funding to do. Now we’re going to look to the communities to bring us their best ideas and support as many of them as we can.”

In response to supply chain issues impacting Americans today, the secretary said he sees infrastructure improvements as a long-term solution for the future.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This screenshot from an eyewitness video shows law enforcement officers pointing weapons toward...
Leon Co. deputies deploy taser on man with hatchet following standoff outside grocery store
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 Block of West Tharpe Street.
Tallahassee police investigating fatal crash on West Tharpe St.
A man is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Chapel Drive.
Man suffers minor injury in Chapel Dr. shooting
Adrion Mancilla cooks and sells meals in Wakulla County to raise money for his mom.
15 year-old Wakulla County resident starts a food stand to raise money for his mom’s medical bills
A food truck explosion in Vero Beach, Fla., sent one person to a burn unit on Saturday.
Food truck explosion at festival hurts 1 in Fla.

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the state, rather than any local government, would take control...
DeSantis points to state stepping in at Reedy Creek
FILE - Republican candidate for Georgia Governor former U.S. Senator David Perdue speaks...
Perdue suit pushing election fraud claims dismissed by judge
Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session seeking...
State appeal puts congressional redistricting ruling on hold
FILE PHOTO: Ramon Alexander on the floor of the Florida Legislature.
Ramon Alexander won’t seek reelection amid sexting allegations
Tallahassee judge approves injunction against redistricting map