Ingredients

Filling

1 egg plus one egg yolk

8 oz softened cream cheese

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/3 cup crushed Barb’s Spicy Brittle bits

One 17.3-ounce box frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed

Glaze (Optional)

3/4 cup powdered sugar

¼ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 to 2 tablespoons milk

or

Powdered Sugar

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line two (2) baking pans with parchment paper.

2. In a small bowl, whisk the whole egg with 1 teaspoon of water; set aside.

3. In a large bowl, beat the egg yolk, cream cheese, sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, vanilla, and brittle bits with an electric mixer on medium high speed until smooth; set aside.

4. On a lightly floured surface lay out one sheet of the puff pastry sheets and cut into 4 squares. Brush the outer edges of the squares with egg wash. Fold the corners of the squares over about 1 inch to make an octagon shape. Transfer the four squares on to one baking pan. Brush the outer edges of the squares with the egg wash. Scoop 1½ tablespoons of filling into center of pastry. Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes or until puffed and golden brown all over. Repeat the process with the second puff pastry sheet.

5. In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, vanilla, and milk until smooth. Drizzle over pastries before serving or if you prefer sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar only.

