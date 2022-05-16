Advertisement

Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Sunday, May 15

Rain chances will be a little lower for most of the new work week, but temperatures will start to climb. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
By Charles Roop
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers remained over portions of South Georgia east of I-75 as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The rain will continue to decrease in intensity and coverage Sunday night. The overnight lows will dip into the 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Areas of patchy fog can’t be ruled out for early Monday morning.

Despite a cold front that’s forecast to approach the area Monday night, rain chances are not anticipated to be stellar. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s and a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

The odds of rain and thunderstorms will continue to be on the lower side Tuesday through Friday with rain chances at 20% and highs reaching into the lower to mid 90s .

Southerly flow at the surface starting Thursday will make way for increased moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Rain chances will start to increase Saturday as a cold front could make its way into the eastern U.S. For now, rain chances will be at 40% Saturday and 30% Sunday with highs near 90 and lows from near 70 to the lower 70s.

