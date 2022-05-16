FSU Softball earns No. 2 National Seed and will host NCAA Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Celebration ensued Sunday night at the Moore Athletic Center as the Florida State Softball team discovered their fate for the NCAA Softball Tournament.

FSU garnered the number two National Seed and will host an NCAA Regional for the eighth straight season. Florida State (52-5) will begin the 2022 NCAA Softball Championship at home on Friday, May 20 against Howard (31-22) at 8:30 pm on ESPN+. Florida State enters the NCAA Tournament coming off its 18th ACC Tournament Championship.

Mississippi State and USF are the other two teams in the Tallahassee Regional and will play on Friday at 6:00 pm on ESPNU.

The double-elimination regional will conclude on Sunday, May 22 and the winner of the 2022 NCAA Tallahassee Regional will match up with the winner of the Missouri Regional (hosted by 15-seeded Missouri) in the NCAA Super Regional round on May 26-29. That regional includes Missouri facing off with Missouri State and Arizona playing Illinois. If Florida State wins its regional, it will host the winner of the Missouri Regional.

It marks the 22nd consecutive season that the ‘Noles have reached the regional round.

