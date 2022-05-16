Jury selection underway in Katherine Magbanua retrial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Jurors are now being questioned individually behind closed doors as attorneys try to seat a jury of 12 and as many as four alternates to weigh the evidence against Katherine Magbanua.

Magbanua is being retried for the murder of FSU Law professor Dan Markel. Her first trial ended with a hung jury and mistrial in 2019.

Prospective jurors entered the courtroom at about 9:15 a.m. and within 30 minutes, they were being brought into the jury room one by one to be questioned about extensive publicity in the case.

“This case has at times received a fair amount of publicity‚” Circuit Judge Robert Wheeler said.

He told jurors they would be questioned about what they have seen and heard about the case, what the source of their information was, whether they have formed any opinions about Magbanua’s guilt or innocence and whether they could base a verdict solely on the evidence presented in court.

The judge also cautioned them against watching or reading any news accounts of the case and forbid them from looking up any information on the internet about it.

Lead prosecutor Georgia Cappleman read a short summary of the case to the prospective jurors and the judge read the indictment aloud. Magbanua faces three counts: first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

The judge told jurors he expects jury selection to last two days, with opening statements likely to begin Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.

The judge said he expects testimony to last into or through next week.

“So, it is a two-week commitment,” Judge Wheeler said.

Judge Wheeler calls serving on a jury a "serious sacrifice" as he explains the trial is expected to last two weeks.

WCTV will begin gavel to gavel livestreaming of the trial once the jury is seated and attorneys are ready to present their opening statements. The trial could last two weeks.

Magbanua is one of four people accused in Markel’s murder.

Prosecutors contend she was part of a murder-for-hire plot that was motivated by a custody battle between Markel and his ex-wife. Magbanua’s longtime boyfriend Sigfredo Garcia was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison.

Luis Rivera entered a plea and is serving a 19-year prison sentence in exchange for his testimony against the others.

Charlie Adelson was arrested on April 21 and charged in the conspiracy.

