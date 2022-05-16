Advertisement

Only 3 states have average gas prices below $4 per gallon, report finds

The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to...
The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.(Maridav via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gas prices nationwide have gone up for the fourth straight week.

The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

As of Monday, there are only three states with a gas price average below $4 per gallon – Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma. Even so, those states’ averages all sit at $3.98 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon.

“While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon,” De Haan said in a statement.

The states with the highest average gas prices are California ($5.95 per gallon), Hawaii ($5.27 per gallon), and Nevada ($5.15 per gallon).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This screenshot from an eyewitness video shows law enforcement officers pointing weapons toward...
Leon Co. deputies deploy taser on man with hatchet following standoff outside grocery store
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 Block of West Tharpe Street.
One man dead after fatal crash in Tallahassee
A man is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Chapel Drive.
Man suffers minor injury in Chapel Dr. shooting
Adrion Mancilla cooks and sells meals in Wakulla County to raise money for his mom.
15 year-old Wakulla County resident starts a food stand to raise money for his mom’s medical bills
A food truck explosion in Vero Beach, Fla., sent one person to a burn unit on Saturday.
Food truck explosion at festival hurts 1 in Fla.

Latest News

A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Russia encounters more obstacles in Ukraine, on global front
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden awards public safety medals of valor at White House ceremony
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Reversing Trump, Biden signs order to deploy US troops to Somalia
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Police: Buffalo gunman aimed to keep killing if he got away
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Police name suspect in deadly attack at California church