Tallahassee’s 2nd annual Soul of Southside festival underway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s second annual Soul of Southside festival is underway, highlighting the art, culture and music of the city’s southside.

Events are running all week, culminating in an all-day celebration on Saturday. There will be neighborhood tours during the day and a community concert in the evening.

Committee members say this year’s festival will focus on four things: history, commerce, culture and love.

“The south side ends up on the news a lot, and very rarely for the right reasons,” committee member Matthew Vossler said. “But as a lifelong Tallahassee resident, what I’ve learned is there’s so much good that happens out here.”

Vossler says the southside is vibrant and deserves to be celebrated.

Many of the events throughout the week will be held at the Anita Favors Plaza, and just like last year, will feature everything from jazz performances to drumline competitions to community breakfasts.

On Wednesday, a panel discussion will look at the history of education on the southside.

“We are focused on honoring our history and celebrating our future,” committee member Nicole Everett said. “The children need to know the history of their schools, the history of the neighborhoods, the history of the people on whose shoulders they stand.”

You can find a full schedule of events here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.