Advertisement

Tallahassee’s 2nd annual Soul of Southside festival underway

Tallahassee’s second annual Soul of Southside festival is underway, highlighting the art, culture and music of the southside.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s second annual Soul of Southside festival is underway, highlighting the art, culture and music of the city’s southside.

Events are running all week, culminating in an all-day celebration on Saturday. There will be neighborhood tours during the day and a community concert in the evening.

Committee members say this year’s festival will focus on four things: history, commerce, culture and love.

“The south side ends up on the news a lot, and very rarely for the right reasons,” committee member Matthew Vossler said. “But as a lifelong Tallahassee resident, what I’ve learned is there’s so much good that happens out here.”

Vossler says the southside is vibrant and deserves to be celebrated.

Many of the events throughout the week will be held at the Anita Favors Plaza, and just like last year, will feature everything from jazz performances to drumline competitions to community breakfasts.

On Wednesday, a panel discussion will look at the history of education on the southside.

“We are focused on honoring our history and celebrating our future,” committee member Nicole Everett said. “The children need to know the history of their schools, the history of the neighborhoods, the history of the people on whose shoulders they stand.”

You can find a full schedule of events here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This screenshot from an eyewitness video shows law enforcement officers pointing weapons toward...
Leon Co. deputies deploy taser on man with hatchet following standoff outside grocery store
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 Block of West Tharpe Street.
Tallahassee police investigating fatal crash on West Tharpe St.
A man is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Chapel Drive.
Man suffers minor injury in Chapel Dr. shooting
Adrion Mancilla cooks and sells meals in Wakulla County to raise money for his mom.
15 year-old Wakulla County resident starts a food stand to raise money for his mom’s medical bills
A food truck explosion in Vero Beach, Fla., sent one person to a burn unit on Saturday.
Food truck explosion at festival hurts 1 in Fla.

Latest News

Katherine Magbanua is back in a Tallahassee courtroom as jury selection begins, she'll be...
Jury selection underway in Katherine Magbanua retrial
Tallahassee’s second annual Soul of Southside festival underway
Mothers in South Georgia are continuing to struggle to find baby formula as the nationwide...
Thomasville parents struggle to find baby formula amid nationwide shortage
(From left to right) Roderek Gordon, Marco Rollins and Devarcus Showers are all in custody and...
3 charged, 2 others sought in Quincy murder