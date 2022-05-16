Three charged, two others sought in Quincy murder

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Three men are now in custody, charged in connection with a homicide in Quincy late last year. Investigators are seeking the public’s help tracking down two more men believed to be involved in the murder.

A father of four, 31-year old Jermaine Rittman, was shot to death at a home in the 1600 block of Hardin Avenue on December 28, 2021 in what investigators say was a robbery gone wrong.

Monday, Quincy Police announced the arrest of 20-year old Roderek Gordon, and said two other suspects already in custody, 22-year old Marco Rollins and 29-year old Devarcus Showers, are now formally charged in the case.

Gordon and Rollins are charged with first degree murder and armed robbery. Showers faces an armed robbery charge.

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect, 24-year old Tyreicus Smith, who officers say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators say they are also trying to learn more about a fifth person, believed to be involved, who has not yet been identified.

The shooting happened a little after four in the afternoon, the Tuesday after Christmas in 2021, and several men in masks were seen running from the home. Rollins was arrested later that night, after police spotted him in the car seen leaving the area and chased him down in Gretna. Showers was picked up in January.

Quincy Police are asking anyone from the community who knows the location of Smith or the identity of the unknown suspect to call QPD at 850-627-7111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

