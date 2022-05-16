TPD investigating shooting near intersection of Palm Beach & Saxon streets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was shot near the intersection of Palm Beach and Saxon streets a little after midnight on Saturday, May 14.

The shooting happened at 12:09 a.m. after the victim and suspect got in an altercation in that area.

“The suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim,” the incident report states.

Police say officers found the victim after he ran across an empty parking lot in the 2000 block of Flipper Street. The man’s injuries were minor, and persons of interest have been identified, the incident report states.

TPD says no arrests have been made yet in this case.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.