Advertisement

TPD investigating shooting near intersection of Palm Beach & Saxon streets

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was shot near the intersection of Palm Beach and Saxon streets a little after midnight on Saturday, May 14.

The shooting happened at 12:09 a.m. after the victim and suspect got in an altercation in that area.

“The suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim,” the incident report states.

Police say officers found the victim after he ran across an empty parking lot in the 2000 block of Flipper Street. The man’s injuries were minor, and persons of interest have been identified, the incident report states.

TPD says no arrests have been made yet in this case.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This screenshot from an eyewitness video shows law enforcement officers pointing weapons toward...
Leon Co. deputies deploy taser on man with hatchet following standoff outside grocery store
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 Block of West Tharpe Street.
Tallahassee police investigating fatal crash on West Tharpe St.
A man is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Chapel Drive.
Man suffers minor injury in Chapel Dr. shooting
Adrion Mancilla cooks and sells meals in Wakulla County to raise money for his mom.
15 year-old Wakulla County resident starts a food stand to raise money for his mom’s medical bills
A food truck explosion in Vero Beach, Fla., sent one person to a burn unit on Saturday.
Food truck explosion at festival hurts 1 in Fla.

Latest News

Katherine Magbanua is back in a Tallahassee courtroom as jury selection begins, she'll be...
Jury selection underway in Katherine Magbanua retrial
What's Brewing? May 12, 2022
What’s Brewing? May 16, 2022
What's Brewing? May 16, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022.
Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: May 16, 2022