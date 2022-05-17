Convicted triggerman, Adelson family not on witness list in Katherine Magbanua’s trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Witness lists read aloud in court Tuesday paint a clearer picture or who will be testifying in the murder trial of Katherine Magbanua.

Magbanua is being retried in the 2014 murder of Dan Markel. Her first trial in 2019 ended in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman read the names of more than 40 state witnesses aloud Tuesday morning as attorneys worked to choose a jury.

Wendi Adelson is included on the state witness list and is expected to testify in this trial, just as she did in Magbanua’s first trial in 2019. During that testimony, she denied any involvement in her ex-husband’s murder.

Defense attorney Tara Kawass shared the names of three additional defense witnesses, but that list did not include any other members of the Adelson family. Harvey, Donna and Charlie Adelson were all included on a witness list previously filed with the court last fall.

Charlie Adelson has since been indicted in the murder-for-hire plot. His attorneys deny any involvement in Markel’s murder and questioned the timing of his arrest in April 2022, just weeks before Magbanua’s retrial.

There was some discussion during a pre-trial hearing last week about transporting convicted triggerman, Sigfredo Garcia, to court to testify, but his name was not included on either the state or the defense witness lists shared in court Tuesday.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Garcia is currently incarcerated and serving a life sentence at Holmes Correctional Institution.

Co-defendant Luis Rivera, who is currently serving a 19-year prison sentence in Markel’s murder, testified against Magbanua in her first trial in 2019. Rivera’s name is on the state’s witness list and he is expected to testify against Magbanua again in her retrial.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.