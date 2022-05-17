Advertisement

Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons team up with ‘Biebs Brew’

Biebs Brew will be available in the U.S. and Canada on June 6.
Biebs Brew will be available in the U.S. and Canada on June 6.(Tim Hortons)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Justin Bieber fans can soon get caffeinated by a product backed by the pop star.

Bieber and Tim Hortons are joining forces again for Biebs Brew, a french vanilla cold brew coffee.

The new drink came along after the Grammy-winning singer told the team at Tim Hortons that he prefers iced coffee over hot coffee.

Biebs Brew will be available in U.S. and Canada locations starting June 6.

Biebs Brew and Timbiebs Timbits will be available in the U.S. and Canada on June 6.
Biebs Brew and Timbiebs Timbits will be available in the U.S. and Canada on June 6.(Tim Hortons)

Last year, Bieber and the company’s brand director came up with Timbiebs Timbits, which are donut holes that come in three flavors: chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip and birthday cake waffle.

They will be coming back along with Biebs Brew.

“We couldn’t stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month,” Bieber said. “Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

Tim Hortons has locations across the country in Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, New Jersey, Virginia, Maine, New York, West Virginia, Maryland and Ohio.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. CNN Newsource contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Roderek Gordon, Marco Rollins and Devarcus Showers are all in custody and...
3 charged, 2 others sought in Quincy murder
This screenshot from an eyewitness video shows law enforcement officers pointing weapons toward...
Leon Co. deputies deploy taser on man with hatchet following standoff outside grocery store
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 Block of West Tharpe Street.
Tallahassee police investigating fatal crash on West Tharpe St.
Katherine Magbanua is back in a Tallahassee courtroom as jury selection begins, she'll be...
Jury selection for Katherine Magbanua retrial enters day 2
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigating shooting near intersection of Palm Beach & Saxon streets

Latest News

President Joe Biden presented public safety officer medals of valor at the White House. (POOL)
Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims in Buffalo
FILE PHOTO: Sigfredo Garcia was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy in connection...
Convicted triggerman, Adelson family not on witness list in Katherine Magbanua’s trial
Former US Rep. Corrine Brown to plead guilty in fraud case
COVID-sniffing dogs had more than 90% success rate in study, researchers say
Russia is stepping up attacks on Odesa, a prized Ukrainian city.
Strategic Odesa targeted by Russians