Advertisement

Lowndes Co. breaks ground on new animal shelter

Lowndes County leaders hope a new animal shelter will save the lives of more pets. The county...
Lowndes County leaders hope a new animal shelter will save the lives of more pets. The county broke ground on a new shelter on Tuesday.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County leaders hope a new animal shelter will save the lives of more pets.

The county broke ground on a new shelter on Tuesday.

The Lowndes County Animal Shelter is expanding to bring more amenities, not only for the furry friends there but for those who are looking to adopt new pets in the community.

County Manager Paige Dukes said they often see pets get returned to the shelter because of house owners having challenges with training. Now, the new shelter will have volunteers and veterinarians to help with this issue.

“We really want to make sure that we offer training and classes and amenities in areas that it addresses, where we know citizens are bringing pets back to the shelter. We want to make sure that whenever those pets go home that it truly is their forever home,” Dukes said.

This new shelter will be much bigger than the previous one. The current shelter was built in the early 90s and hasn’t been revamped since.

County leaders said this new building is well overdue.

“We want citizens to know this is not a forgotten project, I think that so many times, we get really busy in local government and our citizens feel like things slip through the cracks, and this certainly not something that has,” Dukes said.

So far, they have completed the design phase and are looking to start construction in the next few months.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Roderek Gordon, Marco Rollins and Devarcus Showers are all in custody and...
3 charged, 2 others sought in Quincy murder
This screenshot from an eyewitness video shows law enforcement officers pointing weapons toward...
Leon Co. deputies deploy taser on man with hatchet following standoff outside grocery store
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 Block of West Tharpe Street.
Tallahassee police investigating fatal crash on West Tharpe St.
Katherine Magbanua is back in a Tallahassee courtroom as jury selection begins, she'll be...
Jury seated in Katherine Magbanua retrial
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigating shooting near intersection of Palm Beach & Saxon streets

Latest News

Katherine Magbanua is back in a Tallahassee courtroom as jury selection begins, she'll be...
Jury seated in Katherine Magbanua retrial
FILE PHOTO: Wendi Adelson takes the stand in Katherine Magbanua's 2019 trial.
Wendi Adelson’s attorney asks judge to quash defense subpoena
FILE PHOTO: Sigfredo Garcia was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy in connection...
UPDATE: Defense clarifies witness list, convicted triggerman will take stand
Ryan Carr was arrested after TCSO investigated a complaint saying he had provided alcohol and...
Former Hollywood stuntman turned Thomasville acting teacher arrested for sex with a minor