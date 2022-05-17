Advertisement

Man laughs when telling officers he buried father’s dog alive, police say

Police in Clearwater, Florida said Tyler Crevasse buried his own father's dog alive.
Police in Clearwater, Florida said Tyler Crevasse buried his own father's dog alive.(Clearwater Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Gray News) - Police in Florida arrested a man after officers said he admitted to burying his father’s dog alive.

The Clearwater Police Department announced on Facebook that 33-year-old Tyler Crevasse was charged with cruelty to animals on Sunday.

Police said Crevasse laughed while telling investigators how he wrapped an older poodle mix named Fuzzy in a wet blanket before burying the dog.

Crevasse was also charged with domestic battery, as officers said he attacked his father after being confronted about what he did to the animal.

Pinellas County records show Crevasse remains in jail as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Roderek Gordon, Marco Rollins and Devarcus Showers are all in custody and...
3 charged, 2 others sought in Quincy murder
This screenshot from an eyewitness video shows law enforcement officers pointing weapons toward...
Leon Co. deputies deploy taser on man with hatchet following standoff outside grocery store
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 Block of West Tharpe Street.
Tallahassee police investigating fatal crash on West Tharpe St.
Katherine Magbanua is back in a Tallahassee courtroom as jury selection begins, she'll be...
Jury selection for Katherine Magbanua retrial enters day 2
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigating shooting near intersection of Palm Beach & Saxon streets

Latest News

President Joe Biden presented public safety officer medals of valor at the White House. (POOL)
Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims in Buffalo
FILE PHOTO: Sigfredo Garcia was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy in connection...
Convicted triggerman, Adelson family not on witness list in Katherine Magbanua’s trial
Former US Rep. Corrine Brown to plead guilty in fraud case
COVID-sniffing dogs had more than 90% success rate in study, researchers say
Russia is stepping up attacks on Odesa, a prized Ukrainian city.
Strategic Odesa targeted by Russians