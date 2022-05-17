Advertisement

Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution,’ police say

Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.
Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WMC staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A Tennessee man was arrested last week after he told an undercover detective she had “potential” to be a prostitute, according to an affidavit.

Anthony Johnson, 32, was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution Thursday.

Detectives with the Memphis vice and narcotics team were conducting an undercover operation when Johnson reportedly walked up to the undercover detective and said he wanted to “take her to Lamar where she could make some real money,” according to the affidavit.

Lamar Avenue is a street in downtown Memphis.

Investigators say he also offered to put her photos on a website advertising prostitution.

He was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Roderek Gordon, Marco Rollins and Devarcus Showers are all in custody and...
3 charged, 2 others sought in Quincy murder
This screenshot from an eyewitness video shows law enforcement officers pointing weapons toward...
Leon Co. deputies deploy taser on man with hatchet following standoff outside grocery store
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 Block of West Tharpe Street.
Tallahassee police investigating fatal crash on West Tharpe St.
Katherine Magbanua is back in a Tallahassee courtroom as jury selection begins, she'll be...
Jury selection for Katherine Magbanua retrial enters day 2
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigating shooting near intersection of Palm Beach & Saxon streets

Latest News

Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says
In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo workers sort through tomatoes after they are washed before...
Retail sales rise 0.9% in April as consumers show resilience
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
US hate crime investigation opened in Dallas salon shooting
(From left to right) Roderek Gordon, Marco Rollins and Devarcus Showers are all in custody and...
3 charged, 2 others sought in Quincy murder