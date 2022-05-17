Advertisement

Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 17

The dry weather will stick around until a cold front approaches the eastern U.S. this weekend. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details.
By Mike McCall and Charles Roop
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We had a few showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening that mainly stayed south of I-10. We could see a few more in the area through the rest of the evening with the coverage and intensity decreasing. A nearly-stationary front was over the viewing area Tuesday afternoon and is forecast to dissipate and move out by the end of Wednesday. Rain chances will remain on the lower side through Thursday with highs up to the middle 90s in our inland locations.

The odds of rain will increase slightly to 30% Friday with additional moisture moving into the area, but will bounce higher as a cold front is forecast to approach the eastern U.S. Saturday into Sunday. The chance of rain and thunderstorms will be 70% Saturday and 60% Sunday with highs in the 80s and lows near 70. The odds of rain, though slightly lower, will remain for the start of the next work week.

