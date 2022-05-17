Road closed, one person hospitalized after crash in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car crash Tuesday afternoon on Capitola Road near Robinson Farms Road.

The crash happened around 5:25 p.m., according to FHP. Troopers tell WCTV one person was transported to HCA Florida Capital Hospital.

There are no other details on the crash at this point. Capitola Road is currently closed and FHP advises avoiding the area.

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned for any new updates.

