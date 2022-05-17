Advertisement

Road closed, one person hospitalized after crash in Leon County

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car crash Tuesday afternoon on Capitola Road near Robinson Farms Road.

The crash happened around 5:25 p.m., according to FHP. Troopers tell WCTV one person was transported to HCA Florida Capital Hospital.

There are no other details on the crash at this point. Capitola Road is currently closed and FHP advises avoiding the area.

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned for any new updates.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From left to right) Roderek Gordon, Marco Rollins and Devarcus Showers are all in custody and...
3 charged, 2 others sought in Quincy murder
This screenshot from an eyewitness video shows law enforcement officers pointing weapons toward...
Leon Co. deputies deploy taser on man with hatchet following standoff outside grocery store
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 Block of West Tharpe Street.
Tallahassee police investigating fatal crash on West Tharpe St.
Katherine Magbanua is back in a Tallahassee courtroom as jury selection begins, she'll be...
Jury seated in Katherine Magbanua retrial
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
TPD investigating shooting near intersection of Palm Beach & Saxon streets

Latest News

A man is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Chapel Drive.
Man suffers minor injury in Chapel Dr. shooting
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
76-year-old man killed in Taylor County crash
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
2 seriously injured in Wakulla crash
Bainbridge Public Safety is investigating a truck crash.
Truck plunges into Flint River in Bainbridge