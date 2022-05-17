Advertisement

Tallahassee Airport breaks ground on International Processing Facility

By Michelle Roberts
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Construction is now underway on a multi-year, $28 million project to add an International Processing facility at the Tallahassee Airport.

At the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday at 10 a.m., the City of Tallahassee Director of Aviation, David Pollard, said the facility is on track to open in 2024.

Planning for the project began in 2014 and the City of Tallahassee is focused on improving infrastructure, adding international flights, and increasing revenue at TLH.

The facility will allow Northwest Florida to ship and receive goods worldwide and the terminal will expand with a U.S. Customs International Port of Entry and a Federal Inspection Station.

Pollard said the project will also add make jobs available and increase the airport’s annual economic impact.

“As the project matures it’s expected to bring over $300 dollar economic impact to this region. So it’s a very huge proposition that we are moving towards from the standpoint of economic development, job diversification, and economic diversification”, Pollard said.

Pollard said the cost of the project is projected at $28,249,105 and it could take 7 to 10 years to see the full return on the investment.

This is one of several ongoing projects at the airport. Improvements are being made to security checkpoints, passenger loading bridges, air traffic control towers, and the aircraft rescue and firefighting facility.

