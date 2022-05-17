Thomasville acting teacher arrested for sexual battery of a minor and rape

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man who taught at the Young Actors Conservatory on charges of sexual battery on a minor, rape and sexual assault.

Ryan Carr, 37, was arrested after TCSO investigated a complaint saying he had provided alcohol and drugs to a minor in order to coerce her into having sex with him, according to the sheriff’s office. That victim was a student of his at the theater company, TCSO says.

The sheriff’s office also says Carr is accused of inappropriately touching another minor while he was working as a gymnastics coach at a local gym.

A TCSO spokesperson says the investigation lasted several weeks. The sheriff’s office did not disclose the exact ages of the victims; however, they were both under the age of 18.

Carr was booked into the Thomas County Jail and is being held without bond.

Carr had moved to the Thomasville area in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.