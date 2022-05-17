Advertisement

Wendi Adelson’s attorney says she intends to plead the fifth, asks judge to quash defense subpoena

FILE PHOTO: Wendi Adelson takes the stand in Katherine Magbanua's 2019 trial.
FILE PHOTO: Wendi Adelson takes the stand in Katherine Magbanua's 2019 trial.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wendi Adelson’s attorneys are now saying she intends to plead the fifth and is asking the judge to throw out a defense subpoena to testify in the retrial of Katherine Magbanua.

The motion was filed Friday but unsealed Tuesday morning.

Wendi Adelson is listed as a state witness and was expected to testify in Magbanua’s retrial, subject to cross-examination by the defense, but now it’s not clear if she will take the stand at all.

“Given the state’s theory of the case, there is no question that Adelson has a real and substantial interest in asserting her rights against compelled testimony,” her attorney, John Lauro said. “In these proceedings, Adelson has thus made an unequivocal and complete invocation of her rights under the U.S. and Florida constitutions.”

Lauro is asking the judge to allow him to place a statement on the record, outside the presence of the jury that says:

“1) Adelson intends to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights;

2) Adelson’s testimony is entitled to use and derivative use immunity.”

Lauro is also asking a judge to quash a subpoena from the defense, claiming it would not guarantee her the same immunity as a state subpoena.

It is not clear when the judge will make a decision on Wendi Adelson’s request or how it could impact the case.

Wendi Adelson did testify in Magbanua’s first trial in 2019.

You can view the court document Adelson’s attorneys filed at this link or below.

