Photos of last weekend’s lunar eclipse in case you missed it

The moon went blood red last Sunday.
The moon went blood red last Sunday.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Last weekend, a total lunar eclipse blessed the night skies.

The moon was immersed in the reflected red hue of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for roughly 1 1/2 hours from Sunday night into early Monday morning, one of the longest totalities of the decade.

In case you missed it, you can find magnificent pictures of the lunar eclipse by Evelin Meeks below.

