Higher rain chances this weekend

A cold front, among other factors, will increase the chance of showers and storms this weekend.
A cold front, among other factors, will increase the chance of showers and storms this weekend.
By Charles Roop and Josh Green
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - People who have weekend plans may want to include their umbrella, too. Higher rain chances are anticipated starting Saturday and remain through the weekend into early next work week.

Multiple weather factors will play a role to increase rain chances to likely levels this weekend. A cold front is forecast to approach the eastern U.S. Saturday into Sunday. Also, mid-level disturbances and increased atmospheric moisture will also be ingredients for the increase in rain chances. In fact, the atmospheric moisture levels this weekend are forecast to be similar to what the Big Bend would typically see in August.

Rain chances are anticipated to increase to likely category starting this weekend.
Rain chances are anticipated to increase to likely category starting this weekend.

Rain chances are expected to increase only slightly on Friday, with a 20% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Saturday, rain chances will jump to 70% throughout the day, with scattered showers in the morning and likely thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect a similar situation for Sunday, as rain chances will hover around 60% throughout the day with morning showers and afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Forecast precipitation totals through the weekend are expected to reach anywhere between a half-inch to an inch, with even higher totals in isolated areas where the heavier downpours move through.

To get the latest radar imagery and stay updated with any watches and warnings in the area, download the WCTV First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

