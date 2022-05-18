Advertisement

New Michael Jackson album expected to drop this fall

Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of “Thriller 40.”
Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of “Thriller 40.”(Casta03 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Michael Jackson fans will be thrilled to learn a new album with new music is coming out this fall in honor of the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s classic “Thriller” album – the biggest selling album of all time.

Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson announced the release of “Thriller 40.”

The anniversary edition will include a double CD set.

The first CD will have original album hits like “Beat It,” “Thriller” and “Billie Jean.” The second CD will include some of Jackson’s never-released tracks.

The new album is due out on November 18.

Walmart will be selling an exclusive version of the original “Thriller” album with an alternate 40th anniversary cover.

Target will sell an exclusive version of the original album with a commemorative “Thriller 40″ vinyl slip mat.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Carr was arrested after TCSO investigated a complaint saying he had provided alcohol and...
Former Hollywood stuntman turned Thomasville acting teacher arrested for sex with a minor
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Roads reopen after multiple car crashes in Leon County
(From left to right) Roderek Gordon, Marco Rollins and Devarcus Showers are all in custody and...
3 charged, 2 others sought in Quincy murder
Katherine Magbanua returned to Leon County Court ahead of Monday's jury selection in a retrial....
Jury seated in Katherine Magbanua retrial
FILE PHOTO: Wendi Adelson takes the stand in Katherine Magbanua's 2019 trial.
Wendi Adelson’s attorney asks judge to quash defense subpoena

Latest News

FILE - This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the...
Watchdog: US troop pullout was key factor in Afghan collapse
This Dec. 6, 2018 image made available by NASA shows the InSight lander. The scene was...
Dusty demise for NASA Mars lander in July; power dwindling
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: May 18, 2022