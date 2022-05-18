Advertisement

Valdosta man arrested for child abuse after infant rushed to the hospital

By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department arrested a father after his 5-month-old son was rushed to the hospital.

Jasion Greathouse, 20, was charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree (felony).

Greathouse was taken into custody May 18, following an investigation that started back on May 2, according to VPD.

After Greathouse’s 5-month-old son was taken to the hospital, doctors found multiple fractures throughout the baby’s body.

VPD said Greathouse claims the baby fell, however, doctors concluded the injuries were not from an accident.

The baby boy is still in the hospital in Jacksonville today getting medical treatment, according to VPD.

“This is a great example of multiple agencies working together to ensure that this offender is held accountable for his actions. We continue to hope for this baby’s recovery,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

