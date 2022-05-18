WATCH LIVE: Testimony to begin today in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Katherine Magbanua is now in court to stand trial again in the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel.

Trial proceedings are underway, and opening statements will begin shortly.

A jury was selected just after 5 p.m. Tuesday for what is expected to be a two-week trial.

Magbanua — whose first trial ended with a hung jury — is accused of murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the 2014 shooting death of Dan Markel.

Two others have already been convicted and sentenced to prison. Both Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia are listed as witnesses in this trial.

WCTV is livestreaming the case gavel to gavel on our website and on the WCTV Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.