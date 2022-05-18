Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Testimony to begin today in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial

Find a live feed from the courtroom in the video player below.
By Julie Montanaro
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Katherine Magbanua is now in court to stand trial again in the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel.

Trial proceedings are underway, and opening statements will begin shortly.

A jury was selected just after 5 p.m. Tuesday for what is expected to be a two-week trial.

Magbanua — whose first trial ended with a hung jury — is accused of murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the 2014 shooting death of Dan Markel.

Two others have already been convicted and sentenced to prison. Both Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia are listed as witnesses in this trial.

WCTV is livestreaming the case gavel to gavel on our website and on the WCTV Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Carr was arrested after TCSO investigated a complaint saying he had provided alcohol and...
Former Hollywood stuntman turned Thomasville acting teacher arrested for sex with a minor
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Roads reopen after multiple car crashes in Leon County
(From left to right) Roderek Gordon, Marco Rollins and Devarcus Showers are all in custody and...
3 charged, 2 others sought in Quincy murder
Katherine Magbanua returned to Leon County Court ahead of Monday's jury selection in a retrial....
Jury seated in Katherine Magbanua retrial
FILE PHOTO: Wendi Adelson takes the stand in Katherine Magbanua's 2019 trial.
Wendi Adelson’s attorney asks judge to quash defense subpoena

Latest News

The 20th of May Jubilee Celebrations in Madison County
The 20th of May Jubilee Celebrations in Madison County
The moon went blood red last Sunday.
Photos of last weekend’s lunar eclipse in case you missed it
GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Valdosta man arrested for child abuse after infant rushed to the hospital
The total lunar eclipse of May 2022. Picture 1.
Lunar Eclipse May 2022