Tallahassee Fire Department saves woman who fell into overflow drain

TFD Rescue
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it rescued a woman from a 15-foot-deep concrete overflown drain Wednesday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 10:17 a.m. and performed a variety of technical rescue techniques to be able to reach the woman, TFD’s Facebook post says. Rescuers used ropes and rigging systems to lower a TFD firefighter into the drain, and they placed a rescue harness around the victim.

The victim was successfully lifted from the bottom of the culvert by TFD rescue personnel, but details on how she ended up in the drain in the first place are still unknown.

The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County EMS assisted on the scene.

Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD)
Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD)
Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD)
