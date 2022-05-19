1900 pounds of weed found in home depot moving boxes calls for legalization

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly one ton of weed was found inside home depot moving boxes in the back of a rented U-Haul truck that was refusing to enter an agricultural inspection site off Interstate 10 in Suwannee County. The large amount of cannabis filled 64 home depot boxes for a total weight of 1907.8 lbs.

“To transport nearly one ton of illegal cannabis is a serious crime, and the intent to sell unregulated products poses serious risks to consumer safety. That is why I have been and continue to be an outspoken advocate for federal cannabis legalization that would provide a regulated, legal market to protect consumers and combat this type of criminal activity,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried. “This arrest should send a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated as our dedicated agricultural law enforcement officers continue to hold individuals and organizations accountable, protecting Floridians from illicit activity and potentially contaminated products.”

The Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen after apprehending close to 1900 pounds of cannabis. Allen was booked into the Suwannee County Jail on felony charges of trafficking cannabis over 25lbs, possession of fictitious identification, and possess or display fictitious identification, and two misdemeanor charges, failure to stop for agricultural inspection and resisting arrest without violence.

