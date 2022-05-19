Former Tallahassee man pleads guilty to scamming women out of more than $1 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man dubbed the ‘Casnova Scammer’ now faces decades in prison.

He pled guilty in federal court Thursday for scamming women out of more than $1 million.

Brian Wedgeworth spent time in Tallahassee and admits to swindling more than 30 women in several states including Florida.

He admitted he was guilty on all 25 charges, which ranged from wire fraud to mail fraud to identity theft.

Court documents say Wedgeworth posed as a wealthy doctor on dating sites, where he met women and offered to help pay off their credit card and student loan debt.

Little did they know, those payments would later be returned for insufficient funds.

He would ask the women to send him money and buy him expensive gifts in return.

One of his victims, from Jacksonville, spoke to Action News Jax back 2017.

“I met him on May 21st, and he said that his name was Brian L. Adams MD,” Takesia Johnson said.

Prosecutors say that was just one of more than a dozen fake names Wedgeworth used to carry out his scams.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office warned back in 2018 that Wedgeworth was believed to be scamming women in Tallahassee.

Records show he bought Rolex watches using victims credit cards at a jewelry store in town in 2016 and 2017.

Wedgeworth’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for August.

In addition to facing prison time, which could add up to decades behind bars, Wedgeworth has been ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.