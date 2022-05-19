Michigan man transporting 1,900 lbs. of marijuana arrested in Suwannee County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Michigan man transporting nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle was arrested in Suwannee County Tuesday after failing to enter and submit his vehicle for inspection at an agricultural interdiction station off I-10, according to a press release.

Officers from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ law enforcement branch arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen after they found the marijuana in several Home Depot boxes, the release says. The marijuana filled 64 boxes, weighing in at a total of 1,907.8 pounds, according to FDACS.

Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried says although this was a serious crime, she wants cannabis legislation to pass so a legal market can protest consumers.

“To transport nearly one ton of illegal cannabis is a serious crime, and the intent to sell unregulated products poses serious risks to consumer safety. That is why I have been and continue to be an outspoken advocate for federal cannabis legalization that would provide a regulated, legal market to protect consumers and combat this type of criminal activity,” Fried said. “This arrest should send a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated as our dedicated agricultural law enforcement officers continue to hold individuals and organizations accountable, protecting Floridians from illicit activity and potentially contaminated products.”

Allen was booked into the Suwannee County Jail on the following charges:

Trafficking cannabis over 25 pounds -- felony

Possession of fictitious identification -- felony

Possess or display fictitious identification -- felony

Failure to stop for agricultural inspection -- misdemeanor

Resisting arrest without violence -- misdemeanor

Allen’s bond was set at a little more than $1 million.

