Advertisement

Michigan man transporting 1,900 lbs. of marijuana arrested in Suwannee County

One ton of illegal cannabis in home depot moving boxes.
One ton of illegal cannabis in home depot moving boxes.(Gray Stations)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Michigan man transporting nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle was arrested in Suwannee County Tuesday after failing to enter and submit his vehicle for inspection at an agricultural interdiction station off I-10, according to a press release.

Officers from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ law enforcement branch arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen after they found the marijuana in several Home Depot boxes, the release says. The marijuana filled 64 boxes, weighing in at a total of 1,907.8 pounds, according to FDACS.

Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried says although this was a serious crime, she wants cannabis legislation to pass so a legal market can protest consumers.

“To transport nearly one ton of illegal cannabis is a serious crime, and the intent to sell unregulated products poses serious risks to consumer safety. That is why I have been and continue to be an outspoken advocate for federal cannabis legalization that would provide a regulated, legal market to protect consumers and combat this type of criminal activity,” Fried said. “This arrest should send a clear message that such crimes will not be tolerated as our dedicated agricultural law enforcement officers continue to hold individuals and organizations accountable, protecting Floridians from illicit activity and potentially contaminated products.”

Allen was booked into the Suwannee County Jail on the following charges:

  • Trafficking cannabis over 25 pounds -- felony
  • Possession of fictitious identification -- felony
  • Possess or display fictitious identification -- felony
  • Failure to stop for agricultural inspection -- misdemeanor
  • Resisting arrest without violence -- misdemeanor

Allen’s bond was set at a little more than $1 million.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Geiger testifies about finding his former neighbor Dan Markel after he was shot during the...
Jury sees chilling videos of Prius following Dan Markel to gym, home in minutes before murder
Ryan Carr was arrested after TCSO investigated a complaint saying he had provided alcohol and...
Former Hollywood stuntman turned Thomasville acting teacher arrested for sex with a minor
TFD Rescue
Tallahassee Fire Department saves woman who fell into overflow drain
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Roads reopen after multiple car crashes in Leon County
Following Thursday’s lunch break, Luis Rivera took the stand in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial...
Convicted hitman Luis Rivera testifies in Magbanua retrial

Latest News

As the baby formula shortage continues, one mother said not being able to breastfeed is making...
Mom of infant says breastfeeding ‘isn’t an option’ amid baby formula shortage
Parents' baby formula concerns continue to rise
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Same old, same old --- another scam alert
Following Thursday’s lunch break, Luis Rivera took the stand in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial...
Convicted hitman Luis Rivera testifies in Magbanua retrial