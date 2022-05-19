Mom of infant says breastfeeding ‘isn’t an option’ amid baby formula shortage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the baby formula shortage continues, one mother said not being able to breastfeed is making life much more difficult.

“As a parent who really depends on formula, it’s really, really stressful,” said Victoria Harrell. Her daughter stopped latching at one month old and now the baby formula is her only option.

Harrell said she went to three Walmart stores and two Publix locations in Tallahassee on Thursday, but she could not find any formula for her daughter. “For me, we have to have a gentle version of a formula, because she gets very gassy if not,” said Harrell.

Thanks to her family being from Jackson County, Harrell’s mom was able to place a pickup order of formula to keep her granddaughter from going hungry. Harrell drove an hour from Tallahassee to Marianna on Thursday. “I’m lucky that my parents were able to help,” said Harrell.

The biggest concern for her right now is how long the shortage is going to last. Being unsure, she hasn’t completely given up on breastfeeding. “I still try every day to get her to latch,” said Harrell. In the meantime, she is using a formula exchange website to avoid running out altogether.

