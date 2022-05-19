Advertisement

Parent reacts after Thomasville acting teacher arrested for sexual assault on minor

A parent in Thomasville says the sexual assault arrest of a local acting teacher is one of his worst fears.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A parent in Thomasville says the sexual assault arrest of a local acting teacher is one of his worst fears.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says Ryan Carr used drugs and alcohol to engage in sex with an underage girl who was a student at the Young Actors Conservatory.

Investigators say a second underaged victim accused Carr of inappropriate touching while coaching gymnastics at the YMCA.

Robert Gilmore, a father of two in Thomasville, says he was appalled to hear this news, since parents trust programs to do thorough background checks on people who work closely with children.

Gilmore says his son used to play soccer for the YMCA just before the pandemic. Although he does not recall any encounters with Carr and says that he really enjoyed the program’s quality, he says this situation might create a little hesitancy when it comes to enrolling in the program again.

“You wish that something like this wouldn’t happen, especially when you have a community as tight-knit as this one and you have kids that go to different programs,” he said.

WCTV reached out to both the YMCA and Thomasville on Stage and Company, which runs the Young Actors Conservatory program formerly led by Carr. According to TOSAC’s website, the program is on hold until further notice.

Carr had moved to the Thomasville area in 2019, with a background working in Chicago and Los Angeles as an actor and stuntman in TV shows including Empire and Chicago P.D., and in films including Divergent and Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Geiger testifies about finding his former neighbor Dan Markel after he was shot during the...
Jury sees chilling videos of Prius following Dan Markel to gym, home in minutes before murder
Ryan Carr was arrested after TCSO investigated a complaint saying he had provided alcohol and...
Former Hollywood stuntman turned Thomasville acting teacher arrested for sex with a minor
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Roads reopen after multiple car crashes in Leon County
TFD Rescue
Tallahassee Fire Department saves woman who fell into overflow drain
Jasion Greathouse
Valdosta man arrested for child abuse after infant rushed to the hospital

Latest News

The Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce held a conference Wednesday with businesses and community...
Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce brings the community together to expand affordable housing access
What's Brewing? May 12, 2022
What’s Brewing? May 19, 2022
Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: May 19, 2022
Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: May 19, 2022
Parent reacts after Thomasville acting teacher arrested for sexual assault on minors
Parent reacts after Thomasville acting teacher arrested for sexual assault on minors