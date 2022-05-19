Plan to rename Tallahassee’s federal courthouse back on track

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The U.S. House Wednesday approved a bill to rename the U.S. Courthouse of Northern Florida in Tallahassee in honor of the late Florida Supreme Court Justice Joseph Hatchett, overcoming opposition by Republicans.

“Judge Hatchett was a trailblazing American judge and veteran,” said Congressman Al Lawson of Tallahassee. “He was a champion for social justice reform and a dedicated public servant. Despite experiencing racial discrimination, that never deterred his desire to serve in the justice system. He had a long career of prestigious judgeships, military service, and civil rights advocacy that broke barriers for the Black community.”

Lawmakers approved the legislation in a vote of 230-190 Wednesday, with 10 Republicans joining all Democrats in support. Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Panama City) shifted course, supporting the legislation after previously voting against it.

Dunn joined fellow Republicans blocking the measure in March, over objections to a 1999 ruling by Judge Hatchett against school prayer.

“I take issue with his decision regarding student-approved prayers at high school graduations; however, that one decision must not overshadow all his achievements. Now that I’ve had time to learn more about Judge Hatchett, I am proud to support the renaming of this courthouse,” said Rep. Dunn.

Dunn’s March opposition prompted backlash from prominent Tallahassee pastor Rev. RB Holmes. Wednesday, Rev. Holmes praised Dunn’s reversal.

“I want to sincerely express my deepest appreciation to Florida Congressman Neal Dunn for his affirmative vote…” Holmes said in a statement.

“It is refreshing in a time of so much political partisanship, divisiveness and anger,” Holmes wrote, “It will be a proud moment when many of us gather at the federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida, to witness this naming ceremony.”

The entire Florida Delegation co-sponsored the renaming bill, but several Florida Republicans in the House still voted against it during its second consideration. The measure passed the U.S. Senate unanimously and was sponsored there by Republican U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

