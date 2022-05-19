Same old, same old --- another scam alert

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - City of Tallahassee Police Department issues another scam alert for people who are impersonating law enforcement officers asking victims to pay debts to avoid arrests or court penalties. TPD said this is a scam, and that the best way to handle it is to hang up immediately and not send any money.

They confirmed the names and phone numbers associated with the agency appear to be authentic, but that a law enforcement official will never solicit money from you to pay a debt or avoid an arrest. They ask that you never give any personal or financial information over the phone.

If you have any questions you can contact TPD at (850) 891-4200.

