Advertisement

Same old, same old --- another scam alert

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - City of Tallahassee Police Department issues another scam alert for people who are impersonating law enforcement officers asking victims to pay debts to avoid arrests or court penalties. TPD said this is a scam, and that the best way to handle it is to hang up immediately and not send any money.

They confirmed the names and phone numbers associated with the agency appear to be authentic, but that a law enforcement official will never solicit money from you to pay a debt or avoid an arrest. They ask that you never give any personal or financial information over the phone.

If you have any questions you can contact TPD at (850) 891-4200.

#HereForYou

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Geiger testifies about finding his former neighbor Dan Markel after he was shot during the...
Jury sees chilling videos of Prius following Dan Markel to gym, home in minutes before murder
Ryan Carr was arrested after TCSO investigated a complaint saying he had provided alcohol and...
Former Hollywood stuntman turned Thomasville acting teacher arrested for sex with a minor
TFD Rescue
Tallahassee Fire Department saves woman who fell into overflow drain
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Roads reopen after multiple car crashes in Leon County
Following Thursday’s lunch break, Luis Rivera took the stand in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial...
Convicted hitman Luis Rivera testifies in Magbanua retrial

Latest News

As the baby formula shortage continues, one mother said not being able to breastfeed is making...
Mom of infant says breastfeeding ‘isn’t an option’ amid baby formula shortage
Parents' baby formula concerns continue to rise
One ton of illegal cannabis in home depot moving boxes.
Michigan man transporting 1,900 lbs. of marijuana arrested in Suwannee County
Following Thursday’s lunch break, Luis Rivera took the stand in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial...
Convicted hitman Luis Rivera testifies in Magbanua retrial