Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce brings the community together to expand affordable housing access

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce held a conference Wednesday with businesses and community leaders to address the local affordable housing crisis.

“We believe that every citizen in this community deserves to live in a safe, quality, and affordable space,” said Tallahassee Chamber Community and Prosperity Committee member Sha’Ron James.

Wednesday’s forum announced a new initiative — called Prosperity Leon — with the goal of increasing access to affordable housing. The chamber is putting emphasis on the 32304, 32305, and 32310 zip codes.

“The community has to come together to address these issues,” said James.

Business owners, nonprofit organizations and developers were all in attendance.

In the Bond neighborhood of Tallahassee, redevelopment is already underway, as new sidewalks and road improvement projects are currently taking place.

“I feel really proud of the work we’re doing here in the Bond community,” said resident Talethia Edwards. “It’s something my children will, hopefully, be proud of in later years.”

Edwards has lived in the Bond community for the past 15 years. She says homeownership is a necessary step in addressing affordable housing.

“When people own their homes, they feel more stable; they feel more connected,” said Edwards.

The community recently received two grants for road improvements and an art project, according to Edwards. Currently, she said there are five proposed housing projects awaiting funding.

