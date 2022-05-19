Advertisement

Tallahassee Police Department honors fallen law enforcement with memorial ceremony

TPD honors fallen law enforcement officers with memorial ceremony.
By Michelle Roberts
Published: May. 18, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department and families of fallen law enforcement from Leon County gathered at TPD Headquarters on Wednesday morning for a memorial ceremony.

Family members of the fallen law enforcement officers laid roses at the memorial and TPD’s Honor Guard lowered flags to half-staff for the day.

TPD’s Chief Deputy Maurice Holmes said usually about 5 to 10 officers die in the line of duty in Florida each year. From 2020 to 2021, that number was 85.

“During the pandemic we still had to do calls to service and we were always in harm’s way”, Holmes said.

TPD Officer Clifford Crouch, who died from coronavirus complication last year, was recognized at the ceremony.

The solemn event was also in memory of Sergeants Warren T. Gay and Daniel Dale Green, Officers Michael Saunders and Ernest Ponce DeLeon and School Crossing Guard Ruby Radney.

Her grandson, William Salter, who was at the memorial said Radney chose to be a crossing guard to give back to the community.

“I’m proud of her and I’ll never forget her. It’s been 32 years now, but that was my Granny”, Salter said.

Tallahassee Police also thanked families for carrying on the legacy of the fallen officers.

“It’s a weight that’s too heavy for us to carry alone. Thank you to the families who support and allow their loved ones to go out and serve the community”, Chief Deputy Holmes said.

