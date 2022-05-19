WCTV reporter featured in Tyler Perry’s new ‘Never Seen Again’ series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Award-winning filmmaker Tyler Perry is searching for answers for the families of victims in a new docu-series on CBS News’ streaming app Paramount+.

“Never Seen Again” explores cases where families grapple with the inexplicable disappearance of a loved one. The North Florida case surrounding Kelley Brannon, who vanished from a Live Oak Motel, is featured in a two-part segment. WCTV anchor and reporter Katie Kaplan, creator of ‘Unsolved,’ which featured the case in May 2021 and served as a guideline for the show’s producers, is featured predominately throughout the Brannon episodes.

WCTV anchor and reporter Katie Kaplan, creator of ‘Unsolved,’ which featured the case in May 2021 and served as a guideline for the show’s producers, is featured predominately throughout the Kelley Brannon episodes of "Never Seen Again." (Never Seen Again on Paramount+)

Perry is a producer on the series and involved in the case of Terrance Williams, a 27-year-old who was last seen getting into a Florida cop’s police cruiser.

Paramount+ is available to watch online at ParamountPlus.com, via the Paramount+ app on iOS and Android, and across a wide number of platforms including smart TVs, connected-TV devices, online, mobile, gaming consoles, and leading OTT providers.

WCTV’S ‘Unsolved’ series delves into some of the region’s most notorious missing person and cold cases, providing the public a one-stop-shop to learn more about the crime. Kaplan spends weeks investigating, interviewing, filming, writing and editing each story in an effort to humanize the victim and in the belief that someone, somewhere, knows something.

Do you have a case you would like to see covered on WCTV’s Unsolved? Send us the information at unsolved@wctv.tv.

#UnsolvedFlorida served as the outline for the Kelley Brannon two-part episode of “Never Seen Again,” a new docuseries now streaming on the CBS News app #ParamountPlus. Please check it out! #WhatHappenedToKelleyBrannon @WCTV @friends_of_KB https://t.co/BKd1oFB2ct — Katie Kaplan (@KatieKaplanTV) May 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.