Advertisement

WCTV reporter featured in Tyler Perry’s new ‘Never Seen Again’ series

36-year-old Kelley Brannon seemingly vanished into the night after an argument with her...
36-year-old Kelley Brannon seemingly vanished into the night after an argument with her boyfriend at a Live Oak Motel.(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Award-winning filmmaker Tyler Perry is searching for answers for the families of victims in a new docu-series on CBS News’ streaming app Paramount+.

“Never Seen Again” explores cases where families grapple with the inexplicable disappearance of a loved one. The North Florida case surrounding Kelley Brannon, who vanished from a Live Oak Motel, is featured in a two-part segment. WCTV anchor and reporter Katie Kaplan, creator of ‘Unsolved,’ which featured the case in May 2021 and served as a guideline for the show’s producers, is featured predominately throughout the Brannon episodes.

WCTV anchor and reporter Katie Kaplan, creator of ‘Unsolved,’ which featured the case in May...
WCTV anchor and reporter Katie Kaplan, creator of ‘Unsolved,’ which featured the case in May 2021 and served as a guideline for the show’s producers, is featured predominately throughout the Kelley Brannon episodes of "Never Seen Again."(Never Seen Again on Paramount+)

Perry is a producer on the series and involved in the case of Terrance Williams, a 27-year-old who was last seen getting into a Florida cop’s police cruiser.

Paramount+ is available to watch online at ParamountPlus.com, via the Paramount+ app on iOS and Android, and across a wide number of platforms including smart TVs, connected-TV devices, online, mobile, gaming consoles, and leading OTT providers.

WCTV’S ‘Unsolved’ series delves into some of the region’s most notorious missing person and cold cases, providing the public a one-stop-shop to learn more about the crime. Kaplan spends weeks investigating, interviewing, filming, writing and editing each story in an effort to humanize the victim and in the belief that someone, somewhere, knows something.

Do you have a case you would like to see covered on WCTV’s Unsolved? Send us the information at unsolved@wctv.tv.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Geiger testifies about finding his former neighbor Dan Markel after he was shot during the...
Jury sees chilling videos of Prius following Dan Markel to gym, home in minutes before murder
Ryan Carr was arrested after TCSO investigated a complaint saying he had provided alcohol and...
Former Hollywood stuntman turned Thomasville acting teacher arrested for sex with a minor
TFD Rescue
Tallahassee Fire Department saves woman who fell into overflow drain
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: Roads reopen after multiple car crashes in Leon County
Jasion Greathouse
Valdosta man arrested for child abuse after infant rushed to the hospital

Latest News

Following Thursday’s lunch break, Luis Rivera took the stand in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial...
LIVE: Convicted hitman Luis Rivera now testifying in Magbanua retrial
The U.S. House Wednesday approved a bill to rename the U.S. Courthouse of Northern Florida in...
Plan to rename Tallahassee’s federal courthouse back on track
Ryan Duke is standing trial in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.
Closing arguments end in Ryan Duke trial, jury deliberating
Ryan Carr was arrested after TCSO investigated a complaint saying he had provided alcohol and...
Former Hollywood stuntman turned Thomasville acting teacher arrested for sex with a minor