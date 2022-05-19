Wendi Adelson, Dan Markel’s ex-wife, takes stand in Magbanua retrial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Wendi Adelson is now testifying in the retrial of Katherine Magbanua, who is accused of killing Adelson’s ex-husband.

Magbanua is one of four people accused in the 2014 murder-for-hire plot of FSU professor Dan Markel. Wendi’s brother, Charlie Adelson, is also one of them.

Wendi Adelson described her marriage, separation and divorce from Dan Markel. She testified that the two separated in 2012 after six years of marriage and she asked the court for permission to relocate her children to Miami.

“I wanted to create some stability for my kids,” Adelson said.

She testified that her parents and brother lived nearby and could offer some support.

Prosecutors asked her about a series of emails from her mother, Donna Adelson.

Adelson confirmed that her mother called Markel a bully, a religious extremist and several expletives.

“She was very, very disappointed with the way he treated me,” Adelson said.

She testified that her mother suggested bribing Markel and paying him up to $1 million to allow the children to relocate to South Florida.

A judge ultimately denied Wendi Adelson’s request to move the children to South Florida.

Adelson says her mother was “very upset” by that decision.

See previous updates from the courtroom below.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two key witnesses are expected to take the stand Thursday in the re-trial of Katherine Magbanua.

Magbanua is accused in the 2014 murder-for-hire plot of FSU professor Dan Markel. Her first trial in 2019 ended with a hung jury and mistrial.

Luis Rivera — who made a plea deal with the state in exchange for his testimony — is expected to testify Thursday afternoon.

Wendi Adelson was the second witness to take the stand Thursday morning.

The judge quashed a defense subpoena for Wendi Adelson Thursday morning before the jury arrived in the courtroom.

Her attorney says Adelson will comply with the state subpoena but would plead the fifth if called by the defense because that subpoena does not carry the same immunity conferred by a state subpoena.

Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman went over the immunity agreement with Adelson on the stand so the jury could understand. The immunity conferred via the subpoena means what Adelson says on the stand during her testimony cannot be used against her should she one day be prosecuted.

Cappleman pointed out that means Adelson can still be prosecuted down the line.

The judge quashed the defense subpoena over the defense team’s objections.

